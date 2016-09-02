AUDIO: Shopper calls 999 to ask for a lift home because her feet are sore

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A West Midlands Ambulance service dispatcher was left in disbelief last week after a woman dialled 999...because her feet hurt.

The caller, a 32-year-oldoman, demanded a lift home from the ambulance service after her shopping trip in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The woman was told that if she was suffering with a medical problem then an ambulance would take her to A&E at Warwick hospital rather than back to her house - to which she replied, “I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Ambulance dispatcher Jo Bird took to Twitter to vent her frustration at the call and stated that the emergency services were “#notataxiservice”.

West Midlands Ambulance service has since released an audio clip of the call. Have a listen to it above and let us know your thoughts.