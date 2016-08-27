Attempted murder arrest after woman was stabbed in Leamington

A 45-year-old man from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in the town yesterday (Friday0 evening.

Police were called to the incident at a house in Newland Road at 5.52pm where they discovered a woman in her 30s with stab wounds to her neck, back and abdomen.

She was taken to hospital where her condition is critical but stable.

Det Insp Jon Belcher said: “At this time we believe the suspect and victim were known to each other and there was no risk to the wider public. We will be continuing our enquiries at the house throughout the day.”

The man was arrested at the house and he remains in police custody while investigations continue.