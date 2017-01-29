‘Linda and Graham’ posters are up again in Warwick

New posters displaying a message from ‘mystery woman’ Linda to her cheating partner Graham have gone up across Warwick this weekend.

But people have grown suspicious that the laminated posters, attached to lampposts in various locations around the town, are a marketing ploy.

The new posters again show a heart, with Graham’s name on it, tied in a noose but this time have a message which reads: “Next time don’t leave your iFling.uk account logged in. Does Amy know about Emma? Oops, Linda xxx.”

Posters of this type first appeared in Warwick in early January.

They had been created by Warwick-based Throwingrocks.co.uk, who told The Courier that the posters were genuine and had, indeed, been paid for by a client named Linda.

This time the posters do not include the throwing rocks website address on them causing people to think it could be the dating website mentioned on them could be trying to get in on the act.

Either way the posters have provoked a reaction on social media with some describing them as a “publicity stunt” and others as “fun”.

