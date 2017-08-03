Lillington lifestyle coaches awarded for energetic activity programme

A pair of Lillington lifestyle gurus who work in a care home have been pipped to the post for a national award.

WCS Care Lifestyle Coaches, Jeanette Goode and Sue Fox, work with people living at Four Ways care home in Mason Avenue, Lillington.

The dynamic duo have been announced as runners-up in a national competition to find the most energetic, skilled, and passionate exercise and activities staff.

They were among the finalists in care homes across the country to be shortlisted for the ‘Oomph! Co-ordinator of the Year prize’.

WCS Care’s Lifestyle Coaches put on inspiring, innovative, and customised exercise classes and activities for residents to stimulate their physical and mental wellbeing including those developed by social enterprise Oomph!

Although the pair - who’ve been working together at Four Ways for nearly nine years - just missed out on the title, their joint nomination made it in to the top three nationally and received praise from expert judges in the adult social care sector.

Barbara, who moved in to Four Ways earlier this year, said: “They couldn’t have picked a better pair because they like people to get involved with everything – they don’t like to feel that someone has been left out - They’ve always got a smile for you.”

Pearl Mackey, Home Manager at Four Ways, said: “Sue and Jeanette go the extra mile and they don’t give up.

“They are bubbly, bright, positive, happy, smiley people that have already got our company values aligned with them and they bring a buzz and the X Factor to Four Ways.’

“They’ve improved the confidence of some of our residents – we’ve got one resident who moved in and had lacked confidence after living in her room for many years at home, who now runs Oomph! sessions after moving here.”

Margaret, who moved to Four Ways in 2016, said: “I used to bowl from the age of 16 to 61, so I had always been active – but didn’t feel I was doing much recently before I moved here.

“Now I’m at Four Ways, with the Oomph! classes, we do exercises, go out for walks, go shopping, do various trips - it brings us together.”