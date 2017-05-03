Library and shop join forces for Free Comic Day in Leamington

Spa Town Comics is partnering with Leamington Library to host not one, but two Free Comic Book Day events for residents tomorrow (Saturday).

Free Comic Book Day is a worldwide celebration held annually on the first Saturday in May

Spa Town Comic– Leamington’s dedicated comic shop run by the award-winning Leam Comic Con team – will be giving away free comics from its stand between 10am and 5pm while stocks last.

The team will also be popping up at Leamington Library to give away free comics between 11am and 2pm and hosting a talk on self-publishing by comic book creator Rees Finlay and a Creating Monsters workshop for kids with artist Darrell Thorpe.

Both the talk, at noon, and workshop at 1pm, are free mini events at the library although space is limited to 20 spaces so people are being encouraged to book a slot for free in advance to avoid disappointment.

Lisa-Marie Nelson, Co-owner of Spa Town Comics and Leam Comic Con, said: “Free Comic Book Day is an annual event for comic book shops to celebrate the awesome medium of comics. It’s the perfect opportunity to introduce family and friends to the world of comics and support your local comic book shop and library.”

Comic book fans can pop by Spa Town Comics and grab a comic for free.

Those who support the store and purchase something will be rewarded with another free comic and encouraged to head to the library to pick up another.

For information about the events visit www.spatowncomics.co.uk