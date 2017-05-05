Liberal Democrat candidate wins Kenilworth Town Council by-election by just 95 votes

The Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Dickson has taken the vacant Kenilworth Town Council seat for St John’s Ward after winning last night’s by-election by just 95 votes.

Mr Dickson, who also stood for election to Warwickshire County Council in the same ward but lost, won with 1,297 votes, finishing ahead of Conservative candidate Joe Carter who attracted 1,202 votes.

Jeremy Eastaugh of Labour received 299 votes, Alix Dearing of the Green Party got 127 votes, and Sue Chambers of UKIP got 99 votes. Only two ballot papers were spoiled.

The turnout was 49 per cent out of an electorate of 6,679.

Richard will now join his wife Kate on the town council. His election means the council now has two Liberal Democrats on it, with the other 15 being Conservatives.

The by-election was triggered when former Conservative town councillor Alastair Bates stood down to move to New Zealand.