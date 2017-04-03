Leamington school pupils win public speaking competition

A team of pupils from a Leamington secondary school recently won a public speaking competition organised by Warwickshire Youth Parliament.

The winning team from Trinity Catholic School consisted of Quincy Sproul, Catherine Tormey and Maddie Bevan, all in years nine and ten, who chose to speak on the topic of immigration at the competition held at Shire Hall in Warwick on Wednesday March 22.

They came ahead of several other teams from schools in the county.

As main speaker, Quincy suggested that media representation of immigration is very negative and we should consider the many positive aspects.

The team was complimented by the judges on a clear and thought provoking presentation.

The competition was organised after members of the Youth Parliament decided to start a national campaign aiming to tackle racism and religious discrimination in society.