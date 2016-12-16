Leamington salon’s staff face uncertain Christmas after burglary

Staff at a Leamington salon are facing an uncertain Christmas after burglars ransacked the premises this week.

Rachael Tarver, a mother-of-two who has run salon Head 4 Heights in Gloucester Street with her sisters Diane and Rebecca for the last 10 years, is now trying to stay positive after the burglary.

She believes the cost to the salon could be between £4,000 and £5,000.

She said: “Literally the whole salon was targeted. They took everything.

“The business will just have to set up again - we’ll have to buy everything back brand new.

“It’s come at a horrible time before Christmas - we’ve got families to provide for. I hope the police catch them.

“But you can’t let people beat you like this. It’s not nice but we’ve got to carry on.”

The burglars are believed to have entered the salon through the front window between 5pm on Tuesday December 13 and 9am on Wednesday December 15.

They took several items, including hair straighteners, hair products, scissors, hairdryers and cash.

Rachael’s family, friends, neighbours and customers have helped her out in the immediate aftermath of the burglary by sharing appeals for information online.

She added: “They’ve been really good. We’ve had really good support from customers which is lovely, you just feel more secure.

“You know who your friends are at a time like this. It’s hard to deal with but without people like that it’s even harder.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed they are investigating the burglary and would like to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information about the burglary should call police on 101, quoting incident number 065 of Wednesday December 14.

Rachael requested the Courier did not use a photo of the salon’s shop front after the burglary.