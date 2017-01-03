Leamington Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign raises thousands for Myton Hospices

Rotarians in Leamington are celebrating a record breaking annual Christmas fundraising campaign which will provide thousands of pounds to a good cause.

More than £5,000 will be donated to the Myton Hospices through the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light Campaign.

The Tree of Light at St Margaret's church in Whitnash

The club raised the money by illuminating giant Christmas Trees outside Leamington town hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash and then collecting donations from people who dedicated lights to absent loved ones.

Weekly articles in The Courier and Weekly News in the run up to Christmas described the extraordinary work and support provided by the Myton Hospices for the victims of cancer and their families.

By using the donation coupons printed alongside the articles, in the club’s descriptive brochures available in shops, and via Myton’s Justgiving website, people were able to make donations.

Myton Hospices’ community fundraising team leader Rachael Stevens said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Rotary Club for their amazing support over the years.

“It is thanks to their continued support through successful campaigns such as the Trees of Light that we are able to provide specialist care and support for patients and their loved ones.

“ The Trees of Light campaign is a real credit to the Rotary club and to the whole community”.

Since its inception in 2001 the Trees of Light campaign has raised more than £60,000 for charity.

In 2016 the Myton Hosices provided essential care and support to more than 2,300 patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

This was in hospices, via the patient and family support services and in the community through Myton at Home.

Barry Andrews, president of the Royal Leamington Rotary Club, said: “Without the generosity of the people of Leamington and Whitnash, the magnificent work of the Myton Hospices would not be possible.

“We are delighted that we have once again been able to channel such generosity to such a worthwhile cause in such an especially memorable way.”