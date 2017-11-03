Leamington Rotary Club launches annual Trees of Light campaign to support Myton Hospices

Trees of Light will again shine in Leamington and Whitnash as part of a long-running and successful fundraising campaign for a cause close to the hearts of many.

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa has launched the 2017/2018 campaign this week and is encouraging people from in and around the two towns to make donations to the Myton Hospices and dedicate lights on its two giant Christmas trees outside Leamington town hall and St Margaret’s church in memory of loved ones.

The Tree of Light outside Leamington Town Hall.

The trees will shine throughout the Christmas period.

Brian Bassett, president of the Leamington Rotary Club, said: “Thanks to the generosity of so many local people, the Trees of Light have raised over £60,000 since their inception in 2001.

“This year we are pleased to be yet again supporting The Myton Hospices in their very important work for our community”.

All donations go straight to The Myton Hospices, located in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby, which last year supported more than 1,400 people and their families needing compassionate end of life care provided both within the hospices and through the Myton at Home service in the community.

Rotary International

The Whitnash tree will be switched on at a ceremony at St Margaret’s church on Saturday November 18 at 5.15pm.

The Leamington tree will be switched on at a ceremony outside the Town Hall on Sunday November 19 from 3.30pm.

The Royal Spa Brass Band and Baptist Church Choir will lead the carols.

Donations may be made right through until January 6th using the form in the brochures available in Leamington from the Town Hall, the Royal Priors, and the Box Office at the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Room and in Whitnash from St Margaret’s church and the Library in Franklin Road.

Donations may also be made online at www.mytonhospices.org/TreesOfLight.