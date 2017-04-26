Leamington pub will be reopened and renamed Old Library after renovation

Leamington pub The Jug & Jester will reopen under the new name The Old Library on Monday May 22 with new members being added to its current staff.

Independent operator Stonegate Pub Company has today (Wednesday) confirmed it has completed the purchase of the premises in Bath Street and will spend £400,000 to give it a fresh new look.

And the company has also said all 27 jobs will remain at the pub with a further five employees joining the team.

The pub was originally Leamington’s first library - the new name being a nod to this - before it was turned into a theatre and most recently being owned by pub company JD Weterspoon before it was closed temporarily while the purchase and renovation takes place.