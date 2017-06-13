Leamington Peace Festival returns this weekend

The Leamington Peace Festival will be returning this weekend.

This year’s festival will mark the 39th year that it has taken place.

Leamington Peace Festival.

The festival aims to promote an understanding of international peace in all its aspects including environmental harmony and living in cooperation with others

Rebecca Ashby, director of the Leamington Peace Festival, said: “We are delighted to be in our 39th year and we are really working hard this year to help our community around us.

“There will be a food donation point at our information desk for the Leamington and Warwick Foodbank and this year we are making the event all about being kind to one another.

“We can’t wait for this year’s event and many more successful ones in the future.”

The festival, which is free to enter, takes place at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

A food donation point for the Leamington and Warwick foodbank will be located at the information desk. The foodbank are in need of long life fruit juice, pasta sauces, long life milk, tinned goods and toiletries.

There will also be workshops, children’s entertainment, stalls, peace talks, live music and performances and vegetarian food on offer.

Also at the festival, Jonathan Taylor who is currently running 2166 miles in aid of charity War Child, will be finishing his final run at the Peace Festival on the Sunday.

Jonathan has been running all over the Midlands and he has just reached his target of £1,500 for the charity and it hoped that the festival will raise more.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathan-Taylor2000

The festival will run from Saturday June 17 from 11am-7.30pm to Sunday June 18 from 11am-6pm.