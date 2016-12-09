Leamington mechanics were quick to recognise the problem when customer suffered a stroke

Quick-thinking and caring mechanics at a Leamington garage helped an elderly customer after she suffered a stroke while she was at home on her own.

Margaret Cotton, 85, who lives in Lilington, had called the Crescent Garage in Rugby Road, Milverton, last Wednesday to check on the progress of a repair to her car.

Service manager Lee Chisnall took the call from Mrs Cotton, a regular customer who was using the garage’s collection and delivery service, but became concerned when what she was saying made no sense and made her sound uneasy.

He asked MOT tester Stuart O’Grady to call Mrs Cotton back and when her condition sounded as if it was deteriorating, Mr Chisnall called an ambulance to go to her home while his colleague stayed on the line, trying to keep her calm.

Mrs Cotton’s son Martin, who has personally thanked the mechanics for helping his mother, said: “Their actions really made the difference for her.

“She is going to undergo some therapy to help her recover but it could have been much worse.

“The day after the incident one of the guys from the garage went over to her house to check to see if she was OK and spoke to a neighbour.

“It’s just little touches like that which are above and beyond what you would expect.”

Adam Parker, the owner and managing director of Crescent Garage, said he and his staff are always concerned for the wellbeing of their customers but that he was particularly proud of the actions of Mr Chisnall and Mr O’Grady in this case.

Mr Parker added: “On behalf of all of Crescent Garage we would like to wish Mrs Cotton a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on her feet and in her car soon.”