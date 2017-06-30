Leamington man who died of motor neurone disease remembered during sponsored walk

A much-loved Leamington man who died of motor neurone disease was remembered by friends and family during a sponsored walk around a Leamington park.

Relatives and close friends of Douglas ‘Dougie’ Smith, who passed away in June 2015, walked two-and-a-half-miles around Newbold Comyn on Sunday June 18 to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Dougie Smith, who died of motor neurone disease in 2015

Dougie’s niece Kim Mills, who helped organise the walk, aimed to raise £500 on the day, but in the end raised more than double that amount, taking £1,200 in sponsorship and from donations from passers-by.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association had helped the family hugely during the four years Dougie suffered from the disease, by providing services like counselling.

They even helped install a patio in Dougie’s garden so he could get out in his wheelchair more easily.

She said: “It’s a charity that not many people know about until they need it. They helped Dougie with living arrangements and with care and support.

“The aim was to raise awareness and money for the charity.

“All ages were represented on the walk, from just a few weeks to 60 plus.”

The family had organised a similar event a year earlier, and Kim said she hoped to hold another event next year, although she was not sure what it might be.

Anyone wishing to donate should click here