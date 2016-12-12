Leamington lady Audrey marks 100th birthday

Leamington lady Audrey Dodridge celebrated reaching her 100th birthday last month with an afternoon tea party – accompanied by a small tot of Baileys.

Born in 1916, Audrey - who is cared for by Home Instead Senior Care based in Stratford, worked with St John Ambulance in Warwick and also at Burman and Brewster, the Leamington corn merchants.

When asked about the secret of a long and happy life, the centenarian said, “My secret to a long life is to just enjoy it. Ignore rude people and try to be good!” She also enjoys a small glass of Baileys after lunch every day.

Denise Jackson, Audrey’s primary caregiver said, “Audrey is great fun and we always have a good chat and there is plenty of laughter.

“Audrey has green fingers and has a particular love of orchids. When I visit we spend time tending them. Audrey enjoys watering them – we place them carefully onto her trolley, take them to the sink and make sure they have the correct amount of water.”