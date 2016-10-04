Leamington lad Bradley is living X Factor dream

Leamington X Factor contestant Bradley Hunt will take the stage in the first round of the live shows of the competition this weekend.

Bradley, 23, and his performing partner 24-year-old Ottavio Columbro - who have now renamed themselves Bratavio - was picked by Louis Walsh to go through to the final stages of the reality show in a televised audition this weekend which had been filmed at the judge’s house in Ibiza.

The flamboyant pair sang a version of Christina Aguilera’s Candyman having donned colourful ‘sweet outfits’ as a possible nod to Bradley’s job at Spangles American candy store in Coventry - with him claiming to have put them together with a glue gun.

After the audition, guest judge Alesha Dixon told Louis: “I don’t think you could win the show with them, but it’s an experience. It makes you laugh, it makes you smile.”

Bradley is a familiar face to organisers of the Warwickshire Pride Festival having been a judge on the pre-event competition Warwickshire’s Got Talent foro the past few years.

He was also due to perform solo at the festival this year before he had to cancel due to his X Factor commitments.

Festival organiser Daniel Browne said: “Bradley is well know locally - he writes his own songs and performs.

“We are proud of him for chasing his dream and just being himself.

“We hope he does well and hope he comes back to be a guest judge for Warwickshire’s Got Talent next year.”

Bratavio have made a name for themselves as a novelty act in this year’s X Factor.

In the early televised auditions they had a spat over uncooked chicken before they made up and performed as a duo to make it through to the next round.

The pair have also caused controversy with some viewers criticising Louis Walsh for picking them ahead of other acts including popular girl group 4 of Diamonds.

But the judge has defended his actions saying the duo will boost ratings and bring fun to the show.

Meanwhile, Bratavio themselves have had to deal with abuse on social media with some users even resorting to death threats.

The 12 remaining acts will now compete over the next few months running up to Christmas.

Contestants are divided up into four categories with Bratavio sharing the groups section with Brooks Way and 5 After Midnight.

Waiter Matt Terry, 23, is currently the bookies’ favourite to win at 7/2.

For more on the show and Bratavio visit www.itv.com/xfactor