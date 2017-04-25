Leamington iron man and his friend completed gruelling canoe race to support charity set up by their dying friend

Leamington iron man James Browne and his friend Alex Broadley have succeeded where a legendary Olympian did not by completing the gruelling Devizes to Westminster International 125-mile Canoe Race.

James, 34, and Alex, 37, carried out the feat over the Easter weekend, setting off on the Kennet and Avon Canal on the Saturday morning and crossing the finish line on the River Thames at Westminster about 24 hours later.

Alex Broadley and James Browne with their medals after finishing the Devizes to Westminster International 125-mile Canoe Race. KEsENahMCrSstrr0jf53

The race is notorious for participants having to drop out with one of those in the past being rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

The pair were raising money for The Robert Sinclair Davidson Foundation, a charity set up by James’s close friend who died, aged 34, of motor neurone disease last Christmas.

The charity offers financial support to young couples and families who have been affected by life threatening and terminal illness.

Alex said: “The race is tough, it’s long and it hurts. Everyone tells you this but you can’t understand how it affects you until you do it.

“James and myself were an awesome team. When one of us was down the other would compensate - very much like Rob’s foundation.

“When one is suffering the foundation gives support.”

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DevtoWestminCanoe