Leamington Food and Drink Festival now in its tenth year

Leamington’s highly popular annual Food and Drink Festival will return to the town on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

The festival, held at the Pump Room Gardens with restaurants and cafes taking part throughout the town, has grown to become one of the most popular and well regarded events in Leamington’s calendar and attracts more than 25,000 food lovers from the region and beyond.

RLS food festival 2013. Photo by Mischa Haller. NNL-150924-105534005

The event, now in its tenth year, will include more than 150 exhibitors, a kids cookery school, a cookery theatre and live entertainment. Produce including meats, pickles, wines, cakes, chocolates, organic produce, cookery ware and much more will be sold.

Investment management firm Brooks Macdonald has announced its sponsorship of the event.

The new sponsorship adds to the company’s other sponsorships including Old Leamingtonians RFC Rugby4Heroes Rugby and Music Festival, A Taste of Leamington and a number of school sports teams.

Mike Divers, senior investment director and head of Brooks Macdonald’s Leamington office, said: “We are delighted to be the programme sponsor of the Royal Leamington Spa Food & Drink Festival 2017.

“The festival is now in its tenth year and was a huge success in 2016.

“This year’s event will once again feature over 150 stalls and a full programme of entertainment and activities. “We are proud to support initiatives in our local market and sponsoring the Royal Leamington Spa Food & Drink Festival 2017 also provides us with a wonderful platform to raise awareness of our business in the Midlands.”

For more information about the event visit www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk