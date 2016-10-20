Leamington creative writing group welcomes TV’s Sian Lloyd

A charity that specialises in helping people with disabilities and mental illness held a special workshop with TV presenter Sian Lloyd.

Advance has been going for the past 40 years, specialising in housing and support for people in need.

The charity supports thousands of people at home, work and in the community, who are disadvantaged because of their health or their disability.

Advance helps those people to gain more choice, more control, more independence and more opportunities in their lives.

Last week members of a local writing group run by Advance were joined by television presenter, writer, and meteorologist, Sian Lloyd, for their final group session.

The group, which was led by local author and life coach, Eileen Mulligan, received tips and advice from Sian about how to write a travel blog. Inspired by Sian, the group wrote their own travel blogs, which they shared with each other at the end of the session.

For many of Advance’s customers the service provided to them can be life-changing. One of the students in the writing group said: “I have been with the charity for 30 years and it is always there. Without Advance I would be homeless and I would not know where to go.”

Sian Lloyd said: “What an amazing day,I had a great time. I am flabbergasted at the creativity of the students.

“Charities like Advance are crucial – vulnerable people are now flourishing because of Advance.

“I learnt so much by being in their company and how tough daily life is for them. It is so sad funding is being withdrawn from vital projects like this.”

Georgina Smyth, who is the Leamington centre manager, said: “At the moment, there are significant financial pressures on social care and supported housing, which is having an impact on our customers.

“The wellbeing of the people we support is really important to us, which is why we provide our customers with the opportunity to take part in creative community groups to learn new skills and build networks.

“We were thrilled that Sian wanted to come and find out more about what we do; and our customers very much enjoyed learning how to write their own travel blogs.”