Leamington children’s play centre staff to take on Wolf Run for birthing unit

A team from a children’s play and learning centre in Leamington are preparing to take on a 10K obstacle course to help raise money for a new birthing unit at Warwick Hospital.

Staff from Gymboree in Leamington will be joined by Nikki Francis, founder of takeitfromummy.com and local Facebook group ‘mumsknowbestwarwickshire’ for the Autumn Wolf Run at Welsh Road Farm, in Offchurch on Sunday (September 3).

Natalie Young, manager at Leamington Gymboree, said: “The team consist of the director/owner Kelsey Brookfield, myself and our class teacher Cheryl Satchwell.

“We are all based at the Leamington Spa site and just coming the end of our first year of opening.

“We chose the Wolf Run because we knew it would be a mighty challenge, and it was something that we all hadn’t done before.

“It was also a great incentive get ourselves into outdoor running, as this has always been something I have avoided until now.

“We have been selling socks to our customers, with 50 per cent of the proceeds being adding towards the ever-growing ‘Birth and Babies’ fund. Our goal is to reach £1,000.”

To donate to the team’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gymboree wolfrunteam