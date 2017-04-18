Leamington carnival parade under threat due to lack of floats

Organisers of the Leamington Carnival have put out a desperate appeal for businesses and other organisations to get involved to ensure the parade can take place at the event.

A carnival spokesman said: “It is with great shame that we’re discussing the options whether to continue planning for the parade.

This year's Leamington Carnival parade NNL-161107-170057001

“The parade is a fantastic part and the main high light of the event, and it with be missed by many if more businesses, schools, groups or charities don’t apply to fill the floats.

“The parade involves the whole town and is a great way for the organisations to collect money for their chosen charity.”

Applications for floats close on April 28 and if there are not enough the parade around the town will be cancelled.

But organisers are promising the carnival festival in the Pump Room Gardens will go ahead regardless.

It is not the first time carnival organisers have had trouble drumming up interest following the hugely successful return of the event in 2014 which saw thousands line the streets to welcome it back after an 18 year absence.

But they were forced to cancel the following year’s carnival after struggling to recruit volunteers onto the organising committee. It made another successful return in 2016.

Leamington Carnival – which can trace its history back over a century – thrived for decades, but lack of interest saw the last procession roll through the town in 1996, before the revival in 2014

Visit leamingtoncarnival.org.uk for further details.