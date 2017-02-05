Leamington assault leaves man with severe head injuries

A man in his late twenties has suffered severe head injuries after an assault in Leamington during the early hours of Saturday morning (February 4).

The attack happened in Leicester Street at around 3am.

Detective Sergeant Ali Knight said: “We believe the victim, a lone male in his late 20s, had been travelling along the street on foot when the attack happened.

“This left him with severe head injuries that he is now being treated for in hospital. Fortunately, these are not currently believed to be life threatening or life changing injuries.”

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident 42 of February 4 2017.