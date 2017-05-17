Leamington and Warwick butcher arranges meat and greet for woman whose food was stolen

A Leamington butcher’s kind and generous gesture for a stranger has ‘restored her faith in humanity’ after her garage was burgled.

Lynne Roots, 59, of Hatton Park, had around £200 pounds worth of meat stolen from the freezer in her garage which she had bought in preparation for when she returned from holiday.

Butcher Jamie Rowley, who owns both Rowleys Butchers in Brook Street, Warwick, and The newly-opened Meat Room in Warwick Street, Leamington, heard through a friend about what had happened to Mrs Roots and got in contact with her to offer to replace the meat for her free of charge and after she returned from holiday she visited the shop this week to receive her gift.

Mrs Roots said: “It is so generous of him.

“When he called me out of the blue and offered to help he restored my faith in humanity because after what had happened I had lost it for a few days.

“It’s like the old days when you would here about people helping each other out and for somebody so young as him to act in that way makes it even more refreshing.”

Members of Mr Rowley’s family have been butchers in Warwick and now Leamington for three generations, and he has said he is proud to continue the tradition.

Mrs Roots, who previously shopped at supermarkets for her meat, said she will now be a customer at The Meat Room for life.

She said: “The meat is so fresh and I’ll definitely be shopping here from now on.”

Mrs Roots believes the meat thieves may have targeted her garage after they saw her filling up the freezer.

Nothing else was stolen in the incident which took place at some point between 2.30pm on April 16 and 9.30am on April 19.

Police are appealing for anybody with information about the incident, numbered 23S5/1509 of April 19 2017, to come forward and are asking residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity by calling 101.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by callling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org