Leamington and Warwick both win gold at In Bloom awards

Floral displays in Leamington and Warwick received the highest accolades at the recent Heart of England In Bloom awards.

Both towns received gold from judges at an awards ceremony held in Aldridge, near Walsall.

According to the judging criteria, gold is awarded to ‘exceptional achievers’ who demonstrate a ‘consistently high standard’ in all areas.

Leamington was praised by judges for the quality of Jephson Gardens, the Pump Room Gardens and the town’s hanging baskets.

And Warwick earned gold for the sustainable planting at St Nicholas Park and the continued improvement of its hanging baskets.

Cllr Mandy Littlejohn, chairman of community and culture at Warwick Town Council, said: “It is amazing to have won our fourth gold.

“We have been hugely supported by Warwick Castle over the last few years and by Warwick Racecourse this year.

“Of course, we’d like to thank all the local businesses and residents with a hanging basket.

“Winning this award is not just about horticulture – biodiversity, sustainability, recycling, street furniture and street cleanliness all count, as does community participation.

“We are very lucky in Warwick to have such a community spirit and it really shows.”

President of the Heart of England In Bloom committee Les Goodman said: “I would like to congratulate all of the entries that have taken part this year making our region one of the most successful in the Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom campaign.

“I would personally like to thank all of the Heart of England in Bloom judges and assessors who have given their time freely to tour around the region in all weathers in June, July and August judging a total of 224 different entries.”