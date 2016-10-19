Leam Boat Centre is up for award from charity for work with deafblind people

Leam Boat Centre has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the deafblind community by the national charity Sense.

The Centre, in Mill Gardens, Leamington, has been shortlisted in the Collaboration category for the charity’s annual awards for its commitment to providing activity sessions for people with deafblindness and complex needs.

The Sense Awards is a national celebration of the achievements of people with sensory impairments and those supporting them.

Commenting on the nomination, Libby Robison, lead coach at the centre, said: “We are so happy to be shortlisted for a Sense Award, it was such a lovely surprise and we feel honoured.

“The Sense group and everyone involved are so lovely to work with, they have a really positive attitude to life.

“The progression in skills and confidence throughout the sessions is really rewarding to see, and we are really looking forward to working with the group again next season.”

Libby, along with colleagues from the Leam Boat Centre, will attend the Sense Awards ceremony at the Southbank Centre in London on November 10 where they will have the opportunity to find out if they have won the award, as well as meet other nominees, judges and elite cyclist and Paralympian gold medallist Steve Bate.