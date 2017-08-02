‘Landmark moment’ as Warwick district’s Local Plan gets Government approval

Warwick district’s Local Plan, which will shape the development of the district for the next 12 years, has finally been approved by the Government.

The government’s Planning Inspector has given the revised version of the plan the green light, which will bring around 13,000 new homes to the district.

And now the plan has Government approval, the council is expected to formally adopt it into its planning policy on Wednesday September 20.

Warwick District Council’s leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs said: “This is a landmark moment for our district. Once the Local Plan is adopted we will have the strong framework we need to secure our future prosperity and protect our built and rural environment.

“I’m aware the plan hasn’t been without controversy, but I genuinely believe that we can now look forward with confidence and optimism, particularly for the green belt that will cover over 77 per cent of our district.”

Once adopted, the council can progress with the delivery of the proposals set out in the plan.

The 13,000 homes will be built by 2029, with 5,000 of these being affordable. The plan has also allocated around 135 hectares of land for employment.

The planned population growth is supported by ambitions to provide new secondary schools in Warwick and Kenilworth, as well as eight new primary schools.

Improvements to roads, cycle-ways and public transport including a major investment in the Europa Way corridor, the A46 and the A452 Kenilworth to Leamington Road are also planned.

A 62-hectare country park along the Tach Brook is also set to be created.

More to follow in Friday’s paper.