A distinctive vintage ladies watch was handed in at Leamington Police Station.

The watch, similar in appearance to the one pictured here, was found at a Leamington sports club.

If you have lost the watch and can prove it is yours visit the front office of the station and ask for found property.

The office is open from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm and Sundays and bank holidays from 10am to 4pm.