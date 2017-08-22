Ladies Day held at Heathcote Park to raise money for Dogs for Good

People living near Heathcote Park held a themed Ladies Day afternoon on the green to support a charity which aims to make life-changing differences to people with disabilities.

The event raised £640 for Dogs for Good. Everyone dressed up in their finery and the event started with a reception of Prosecco and Strawberries.

The event included horse racing with punters placing bets on wooden horses and was concluded with a deluxe barbecue.

Visit www.dogsforgood.org for more information.