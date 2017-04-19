Kenilworth woman nominated for business award

A Kenilworth woman who runs dance classes for parents and toddlers has been nominated for a national business award.

Rachel Turner, who holds Rhythm Time classes at the Kenilworth Centre, is up for the Small Business of the Year award at the Networking Mummies National Business Awards 2017.

Rachel said she was ‘proud and honoured’ to have been nominated for the award.

She added: “To me, what I do is very rewarding anyway, but to be recognised for that is amazing.”

Rachel will find out if she has won at the ceremony to be held at the Macdonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on Saturday May 6.