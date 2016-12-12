Kenilworth teens’ online first aid course will teach UK’s children how to save lives

Two young entrepreneurs from Kenilworth are set to achieve their ambition of teaching the nation’s children the essential life skill of first aid.

James Sadler and Scott Wilson, both 19, have developed an e-learning platform so that children all over the UK can be taught the basics

They met while working as leisure attendants - jobs that relied on them being able to administer first aid.

Many of the incidents they dealt with could potentially have led to emergency situations or even worse without their first aid knowledge and skills.

That work inspired them to offer free first aid lessons to schools across the area.

James said: “At the moment we deliver free assemblies to schools, scouts groups and sports clubs, teaching them how to deal with emergency situations and how to save lives.

“They are basic but vital skills. Neither of us can remember being taught them at school and they are not part of the national curriculum.

“From our sessions it is clear that there is a massive knowledge gap, which seems ridiculous when you consider that they are simple skills which are literally a matter of life and death.”

‘Every Child a life saver’ – a campaign supported by Red Cross and St John Ambulance to get First Aid lessons onto the national curriculum – failed to take off due to lack of central funding.

So the duo has formed First Aid Aware and is now developing the online platform.

Scott said: “It has many exciting features to help a wide range of different learning styles, including; videos, games, activities, quizzes and many other cool quirky features, all with the aim of teaching kids the essential skills of first aid.

“We are now planning to talk to some larger organisations who can help us take this further so that every child in the UK can be taught the basics of lifesaving.”