Kenilworth student artists ‘excited’ to have work displayed at public exhibition

Student artists from Kenilworth Sixth Form were ‘excited’ to see examples of their best work displayed in a public exhibition.

Year 13 students of fine art and graphic communication saw their pieces exhibited at The Gallery in Smalley Place from Monday July 10 to Monday July 17.

There was also a private display for the students’ family and friends on Wednesday July 12, which head of Art Jo Daly said was ‘a fantastic evening.’

She added: “The students were really excited and overawed to see their work on display to the public, it was really lovely to witness.”

It raised more than £100 in public donations for the art department, which will go towards a similar exhibition next year.

