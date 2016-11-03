Kenilworth ‘song club’ coming soon

A Kenilworth ‘song club’ allowing people to ask local songwriters about their experiences launches on Sunday November 20 at Costa Coffee in Warwick Road.

The brainchild of Kenilworth songwriter and musician Keith Ayling, also known as Mister Keith, the song club aims to invite Kenilworth residents who enjoy music to meet songwriters and learn some tips on how they do it.

The songwriters will also be performing live during the event.

Keith said: “I hope it will be regular event for the town, bringing experienced well-known musicians alongside local talent and asking them about how songs are written and the meaning behind them.

“Great songs have a deeper meaning – it’s often buried but classic songs tell stories of life, love, and faith in something greater. That’s why we love them.”

“I’m really hoping people grab the idea. There’s no reason Kenilworth can’t be known as a hotbed of songwriting talent.”

Alongside Mister Keith will be YouTube sensation Ortopilot and Kenilworth School student Sophie Lewis, who is working on her first album.