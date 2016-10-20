Kenilworth shop window competition winners revealed

The winners of Kenilworth Town Council’s shop window display competition, ‘Pride in Presentation’, have been announced.

Headway in The Square came away with first prize with its spooky Halloween-themed display.

Bliss in Station Road and Kenilworth Books in Talisman square were runners-up.

Town mayor Cllr Richard Davies presented the prizes and was impressed with the displays the shops had produced.

Cllr Pat Cain said: “Thanks again to our marvellous retailers for taking part, they make us smile with their ingenious use of colour creativity and flair, while making the most of a good business opportunity.”

The next competition will take place on Saturday December 3.