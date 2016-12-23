Kenilworth shop to give away food and drink to those in need on Christmas morning

A Kenilworth shop will open up on Christmas morning to give away free food and drink to those in need.

Simply Fresh in Roseland Road, run by Sukhi and Avtar Sidhu, will offer hot drinks, mince pies, a glass of fizz and other Christmas food and drink from 9am to 2pm for those who are homeless, vulnerable or lonely this Christmas.

Avtar said: “We have a lot of customers who are elderly or simply vulnerable. A lot of them spend Christmas by themselves. We speak to a lot of our customers so we understand what some of them go through.

“We’ve got a storm coming as well, so if people are living rough over Christmas we want to help them.

“Christmas is no time for anyone to be alone.”

This is the first time the couple has done this, and Avtar said part of the reason is because he feels many of us take Christmas for granted.

He added: “Christmas is not what it used to be about - it’s a very commercial operation now.

“But Christmas is about having the right spirit. It’s the one time of the year when we should not be alone.

“If you can make a little bit of difference an bring a smile to someone’s face it will being me warmth.

“I’m looking forward to the day.”