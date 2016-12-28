Kenilworth shop’s Christmas morning giveaway for those in need to be repeated next year

A Kenilworth shop which gave away food and drink to those who needed it on Christmas morning is planning to do so again next year.

Simply Fresh in Roseland Road, run by Sukhi and Avtar Sidhu, opened its doors to vulnerable and lonely people on Christmas morning.

A visitor during the morning

Around 25 people turned up to tuck into pastries, fresh bread, mince pies and to enjoy a glass of prosecco for free.

And the Sidhus have said they plan to do it again in a better way next year.

Avtar said: “We didn’t have a huge amount of homeless people come into the shop because of the area - if it was in Leamington or Coventry it might be different.

“The issue in Kenilworth is people who are lonely and spend Christmas by themselves. They’re isolated from the community.

Another visitor to the shop on Christmas morning

“The morning was all about the community spirit which I think is lacking these days - it was great to see a smile on their faces.”

After the morning was over and the shop closed, Avtar and Sukhi decided to give the leftover food and drink to Newlands care home in Whites Row.

Although a similar event will happen next Christmas, Avtar said he plans to actively visit people rather than expecting people to turn up on the morning because he felt more people could be reached that way.

Avtar added: “Whether people turn up depends on people coming across the message in the first place and then acting on that message.

“Because Kenilworth is a semi-affluent area I think some people are quite proud and wouldn’t want to turn up.

“So what we’re looking to do next year is to take this service out to people on Christmas Day.”