Kenilworth School pupil wins logo design competition for water company

A Kenilworth School pupil has won a competition to design a new logo for a Kenilworth-based water company.

Year 8 pupil Amy Agoston had her logo chosen as the winner of Future Water Association’s Design-a-Logo competition.

Her design will feature as the logo for the association’s ‘Young Water Dragons’ competition, which is a Dragons’ Den- style initiative to get young people to consider careers in the water industry.

Paul Horton, CEO of Future Water Association, said: “The Young Water Dragons has been gaining momentum over the past couple of years and we are now looking to build on this and engage with as many young people as we can.

“The re-brand is an important part of that process. Amy’s design impressed all the judges and she was the clear winner of the competition.”

Hayden Abbott, Headteacher at Kenilworth School said: “We are delighted that Amy’s design was selected as the winning concept and are very proud that it will be used in promotions across the UK and Ireland.”