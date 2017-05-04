Kenilworth’s marathon man hits £100,000 fundraising target

Kenilworth’s 73-year-old marathon man has broken through his fundraising barrier of hitting his £100,000 target after completing this year’s London Marathon.

David Phillips has been running marathons since the 1980s.

David Phillips with his medal from the 2017 London Marathon

He took part in his first marathon in Coventry and three decades on he has now run 477 marathons.

He said: “I ran my first marathon 1983 and in 1990 I did 56 marathons in two years, all between three hours and 19 minutes and three hours and 40 minutes.”

For years David has been using the marathons to raise money for charity and he set himself a mammoth goal of raising £100,000 for the Brain and Spine Foundation.

The charity helps improve the quality of life for people who have been affected by neurological issues.

This is the 17th consecutive year David has run the London Marathon for the charity. He first did it after answering an advert the charity had placed in a newspaper asking for runners.

David’s fundraising efforts for this year’s London Marathon has meant that he has reached his £100,000 target.

He said: “It has taken 17 London Marathons to reach my target as I only raise money in the London marathon.

“I do so much other running and marathons that asking countless people once a year is enough.

“I have achieved my number-one ambition of reaching £100,000 for the Brain and Spine Foundation.

“This happened in London when I raised £9,000 and managed to reach £107,000 in total for the charity.

“It feels fantastic and really gratifying to have reached my target especially now that others will benefit from the generosity of others.

“I’m the ‘conduit’ I tell people.

“You pass the money via me, I’ll do the hard work and the sufferers will benefit through the Brain and Spine’s work.

“But the fundraising is the easy part - I’ve still got more marathons to run.”

After raising thousands for charity David has reflected on the highs and lows of his fundraising journey.

He said: “To be honest they have all been highs each year. The amount raised meant I was getting nearer my goal. The only lows are that as the years move on I get slower.

“The London took me six hours and two minutes, a far cry from my three-hours- and-20-minutes days of yesteryear.”

Despite reaching his target, David had said that he will continue to raise money for the Brain and Spine Foundation for as long as he can continue to take part in London Marathons.

David’s other goal has been to run 500 marathons and is only 23 away from hitting his target.

He said: “My next marathon is the Stratford one on Sunday (May 7).

“I’ve only missed three Stratford marathons since they started in 1982 and that was because the London marathon clashed with their date.

“I also did my 100th and 300th marathon at the Stratford.

“I will then have another five in the next five weeks after the Stratford and of course the Tenby marathon in early July.”

David believes his 500th marathon, his second massive goal, will be reached at the Stratford Marathon in 2019.