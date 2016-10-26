Kenilworth’s annual fireworks display named among top five in England

Kenilworth’s annual fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle has been named among the top five displays in the country, according to tourist group Visit England.

The group described the Round Table-organised show as ‘an amazing aerial display of colour’ in a recent article.

Other displays featured alongside Kenilworth’s display in the article included Legoland’s annual display and the famous Lewes bonfire in East Sussex.

Colin Mountjoy of Kenilworth Round Table was delighted with the news.

He said: “It makes you feel quite proud. We’re just a bunch of volunteers at the end of the day.

“To achieve that with Legoland who have full time staff and a big publicity machine is pretty special.”

Details about this year’s display can be found here