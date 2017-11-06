Kenilworth Round Table 'over the moon' at success of fireworks display at castle

The organisers of last Saturday's fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle are 'over the moon' with how it went.

The display, organised by voluntary group Kenilworth Round Table and held on Saturday November 4, was advance tickets-only for the first time this year in an effort to control crowd numbers.

Fireworks from Saturday's display at Kenilworth Castle. Photo: Steven Barnett

But thousands still attended, and only around half-a-dozen people turned up on the gate expecting to buy tickets.

And although the exact figure has not yet been confirmed, Stuart Greenwood of Kenilworth Round Table believed around £40,000 was raised for local good causes based on how many people attended the display.

He said: "We're over the moon. It went really well this year, and I think it's going to go down as a great success.

"We spent a bit more on fireworks this year, so the finale was a bit grander than before. The lighting was tweaked a little bit this year as well. It made the castle look quite spectacular.

"The conditions were great on the day, as good as you could expect.

"And far fewer numbers than we were concerned about tried to get tickets on the gate. People got the message."

Stuart confirmed the advance-only ticket system will return for next year's display.