Kenilworth Rotary art exhibition to return this year

An art exhibition organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club will return once again this year to the town's Holiday Inn.

The show, simply called 'Art at Kenilworth' runs from Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26.

Over 250 pictures will be on display from a wide range of local artists, and most will be available for sale.

The show offers a wonderful opportunity to see the work of so many creative and talented people from all over Warwickshire.

Phil Highley of Kenilworth Rotary Club said: “Previous art shows have been highly acclaimed, and this is a rare opportunity to buy an

original work of art at a bargain price.

“I would encourage people to take time out from their busy shopping round the town centre to visit to the art show.”

Opening times: Friday - 1pm to 8pm

Saturday - 10am to 5pm

Sunday - 10am to 3pm.