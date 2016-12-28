Kenilworth pub to partner with Wasps RFC

A Kenilworth pub is partnering with Wasps RFC to reward the club’s fans for their support.

Fans now visiting The Engine in Mill End on a Wasps match day have the opportunity to benefit from discounts including match day travel, food and drink and events.

The pub will also become a dedicated place for Wasps fans to meet up before home games and also watch televised away fixtures together.

By doing this, The Engine will receive a percentage of cash back from the club depending on the number of tickets sold to spend on rewarding visiting fans.

It will be given a unique code to hand out to their visitors to use when they purchase tickets on the Wasps website.

The Engine is expecting a bumper turnout before and after Wasps’ Aviva Premiership clash with Leicester Tigers at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday January 8.

Landlord Ted Bear said: “This is a brilliant initiative that Wasps are introducing to the area. It makes us and the supporters feel part of the Wasps family and like we can all play our part in helping the team to achieve success.

“We had hundreds of fans through our doors the last time Wasps played Tigers and we’re expecting the same this time, so we’re hoping we can sell plenty of tickets both in advance and on match day itself.

“We’ll be using the cashback money raised to benefit visiting rugby fans in some way, whether that’s subsidising travel to Wasps games or refurbishing some of the pub’s facilities.”

Other pubs already signed up to the scheme include The Clarendon in Leamington, The Bear in Stratford, The Merchants in Rugby, and the Old Windmill in Coventry with Wasps looking to expand the partnership with pubs in other locations.

Rory Prentice, marketing executive at Wasps, added: “The original idea for this initiative came about when we heard that The Engine pub was putting on coaches to games for fans, which got us thinking of how we could reward fans in the area for their support.

“This scheme was the perfect answer and everybody benefits. It allows Wasps to tap into different communities and reward people for their support, while landlords have some extra cash at their disposal to reward fans for their custom.”