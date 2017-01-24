Kenilworth pair cook for world’s best chefs in France

Two Kenilworth chefs are cooking for some of the world’s best chefs this week at a competition held in France.

Adam Bennett and Kristian Curtis, who both work at The Cross in New Street, will cook for chefs competing in the Bocuse d’Or, an international contest.

They were invited by top chefs Regis and Jacques Marcon, who worked with Adam and Kristian when they entered the competition in 2013.

Before his trip, Adam Bennett said: “To be invited to work alongside Regis and Jacques Marcon for the Bocuse d’Or is a great privilege. I’m sure that being around the Bocuse d’Or will bring back many good memories for myself and Kristian.”

Adam and Kristian are set to return to The Cross this Friday (January 27).