Kenilworth opticians thanks donors to foodbank appeal

Specsavers in Kenilworth is encouraging customers to drop off non perishable food in their food bank during the run up to Christmas. Pictured: Ambreena Bhatti NNL-160612-194925009

A Kenilworth opticians is thanking all the people who have contributed to its foodbank appeal.

The store director at Specsavers, Ambreena Bhatti, says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ with the response since the drop-off point for food opened in the store two years ago.

She added: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to make a difference to so many who are less fortunate than ourselves.

“With the festive season upon us we’d urge people to continue to donate – whether it’s a bag of pasta, can of beans or jar of coffee, there’s bound to be something in your cupboard that you can do without or easily replace.”

Anyone wishing to donate should take in-date, non-perishable items to the store.