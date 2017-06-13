Kenilworth NatWest branch will close for good today

Kenilworth’s NatWest branch in Warwick Road will be closed for good when it shuts for the last time today (Tuesday June 13).

Despite a petition to keep the branch open attracting more than 500 signatures, the bank did not change its mind and stuck with the decision it made in December 2016.

In an email sent to those who signed the petition, the writer of the petition Richard Dickson said: “Today Tuesday June 13 is a sad day for customers of NatWest in Kenilworth. It’s the last day that the branch is open for business. From the end of today it is closed.

“Thank you to the 500+ people who signed the petition to try to keep it open, but the bank had already made up its mind and it wasn’t prepared to reconsider.

“The nearest NatWest branches are now in Coventry and Leamington Spa. As NatWest’s ad says ‘we are what we do’. Let’s hope that none of the remaining banks in Kenilworth decide to follow NatWest’s example.”

NatWest decided to close the bank because fewer people were making transactions in-branch, and far more were using online or mobile banking.

The bank will now provide a ‘community banker’, which a spokesman for NatWest said: “will serve the local area, providing customers with personal assistance and support accessing the right banking options for their needs, as well as help with achieving their financial plans and goals.”

Customers will still be able to pay money in, take money out and check their balance at Post Offices in the town, and business customers will be able to get coins from Post Offices.

The ATM by the branch will stay.