Kenilworth man sues travel company after contracting ‘hideous’ food poisoning while on holiday

A Kenilworth man who suffered severe food poisoning while on a trip of a lifetime in Asia is now suing the travel company for damages.

Raymond Evans, 64, is launching legal action against GR Travel Group Ltd, trading as GoRussia, after holidaying with his wife Susan on the Trans Siberian Railway travelling through Russia and Asia last September.

The couple were both ill after the holiday. Copyright: Irwin Mitchell

The couple fell ill while staying in the Gorkhi-Terelj National Park in Mongolia on the 11th day of their trip.

Raymond was rushed to hospital as soon as they touched down back home at Heathrow on September 19, where he was diagnosed with suspected Campylobacter. It may have also affected his kidney function.

The couple believe poorly cooked chicken caused their illness, as many others on the trip also complained of food poisoning after their stay in the national park.

Raymond said: “It was hideous. We were so unwell and all we wanted to do was curl up and try to sleep it off, but that simply wasn’t an option.

“The journey back to the UK was miserable and I was so weak and disoriented when we landed that I couldn’t even walk properly. When the doctors told me my kidneys weren’t working it was terrifying.

“Now I am just angry that there weren’t better hygiene standards in place to keep us safe. It was a terrible and pretty undignified end to an otherwise wonderful trip.”

Raymond was treated with antibiotics and fluids and kept under observation at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey for two days before being discharged.

A month later, tests showed his kidneys had returned to normal but it is not clear if there is any lasting damage. Raymond is a keen long distance cyclist and was unable to pursue his hobby for some time.

Both Raymond and Susan are still suffering from ill health more than a month on from their holiday.

Jennifer Downing, a personal injury lawyer at solicitors Irwin Mitchell, representing Raymond and Susan said: “For Raymond to be told his kidneys were not functioning properly demonstrates the severity of this type of illness and he still has some time to go before he will know the full extent of any long term effects.

“Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning and from our work we understand just how serious it can be and the life-changing impact these kinds of illnesses can have on those unfortunate enough to develop them.

“We are now carrying out our investigations to determine how Raymond and Susan managed to contract the suspected campylobacter while on holiday and we would urge anyone else who suffered similar illness issues while staying at the campsite at Gorkhi-Terelj National Park to contact us as they may be able to help with our enquiries.”