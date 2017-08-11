Kenilworth man forced to call fire brigade after getting trapped in bathroom

Have your say

A Kenilworth man was forced to call the fire brigade after getting trapped in his bathroom in the early hours of this morning (Friday August 11).

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station attended the property in Beauchamp Road at just before 12.35am.

A faulty lock caused the man to be trapped in the bathroom, but the crew used small gear to force the door open and get him out.

They returned to the station at 1.05am.