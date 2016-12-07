Kenilworth hotel to become ‘luxury’ student digs

A Kenilworth hotel is set to become ‘luxury’ student accommodation after councillors approved the conversion at a recent meeting.

Victoria Lodge Hotel in Warwick Road will become an 11-bedroom house aimed at students or young professionals, with only internal alterations to the building planned.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday December 6 with little debate.

Despite five objections to the plans being received, no public speakers attended the meeting to argue against them.

Speaking after the meeting, planning committee chairman Cllr John Cooke (Con, St Johns) said: “As far as I was concerned I didn’t have a problem with it.

“It fitted within the policy guidelines and there wasn’t a planning reason to refuse it.

“Cllr Rowena Hill (Con, Abbey) said it was a shame it couldn’t be converted back into a house, but we had to consider the application in front of us.”

Despite the building having 11 bedrooms, the car park at the front of the building will only have six spaces.

This concerned Warwick Road resident Neil Buswell, who objected to the plans before they went to committee.

He said: “The proposal is for six parking spaces and 11 flats. With potentially two vehicles per flatlet development and parking at a premium already in Clarke’s Avenue, Whites Row and St Johns Street, existing congestion and parking problems in the area could increase further.

“Where would visitors of the residents park?”

Before the meeting, Kenilworth Town Council said its members were concerned about the loss of another hotel in the area but had no planning reason to object.

Applicant Neill Currie said: “It will bring some variety to accommodation offered in Kenilworth.

“The service will be priced accordingly and will only attract a high standard of clientele; as such we would expect anti-social behaviour not to be an issue.”