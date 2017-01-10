Kenilworth fire crews call out bad parking outside their station

Crews at Kenilworth Fire Station in School Lane have called out an unknown driver who parked in the forecourt of their station this week, stopping a quick exit for firefighters.

The car parked outside the station on the evening of Sunday January 8.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday evening, a vehicle was irresponsibly parked in front of the bay doors at Kenilworth fire station.

“This not only prevents firefighters from leaving the station in the event of an emergency call out, but also puts lives at risk. This may also be the difference of saving a life or attending a fatality.

The crews used this example as part of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s ‘Park it Right’ campaign, which encourages drivers to park sensibly so fire engines can get to where they need to go safely and quickly.

The spokesman added: “Not only does this apply to parking on station forecourts, in particular in front of the bay doors, but it is also imperative that drivers think carefully about where they park in general - especially on corners or double parking where you may be making it difficult for emergency service vehicles to pass through.”