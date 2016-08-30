Kenilworth cocktail-maker’s unique creation officially being served at bar

A Kenilworth amateur cocktail-maker’s unique recipe has appeared on the menu of a Kenilworth bar after she won a recent cocktail competition.

Gayle Selby, of Woodcote Avenue, created the ‘Kenilworth Sunset Kiss’ cocktail which was deemed the best at a recent competition held at Marco’s New York Italian in Kenilworth.

It now appears on the restaurant’s menu after Gayle made it behind the bar for the first time on Friday August 26.

Gayle came up with the recipe after being inspired by the sunset view from her house.

She said: “I wanted to try and combine a Pina Colada with a Tequila Sunrise. I tried a lot of variations.”

Deputy General Manager at Marco’s Louise Sheepy said: “It was so great to see Gayle and for her to have a go at making her cocktail - I know it will be very popular.”

The cocktail consists of Reyka vodka, Malibu, pineapple juice and a dash of grenadine.