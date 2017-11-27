Kenilworth clinic owner receives special award from skin product manufacturer

A Kenilworth clinic owner has been recognised by a skin product manufacturer by after it gave her a special award.

Maria Phillips, clinical director of Bank Aesthetics in High Street, was given a 'Diamond Ambassador Award' by skin product company Obagi UK for her dedication to the brand.

She said: "It is hard to put into words how much winning the 'Diamond Ambassador Award' means to me. It is wonderful to have received such high recognition from Obagi UK, a company I hold a great deal of respect for.

"My relationship with Obagi is a true partnership and one that has helped me grow and develop both personally and professionally; I am looking forward to working with them for many years to come.”